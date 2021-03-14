Over 16,000 New Cases – Covid Rise Continues in Maharashtra, but Deaths Still Low | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra continues to witness an upward trajectory in new coronavirus cases, reporting this year’s highest single-day peak of 16,620 infections on Sunday.It is for the third day in a row that the state has reported more than 15,000 cases daily.The total number of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 23,14,413, while 50 recent deaths have raised the figure to 52,861, the health department said.

Meanwhile, 8,861 patients were discharged for the day, bringing the state’s recovery count to 21,34,072, he said.

Figures from the Ministry of Health reveal that Maharashtra has, in fact, been the most dominant contributor to the rise in coronavirus cases in India.

On average, six out of 10 new cases in India are reported from Maharashtra every day.

Districts leading the increase

Cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik are leading the current Covid surge in Maharashtra.

Mumbai continues to post record numbers, with the city recording 1,963 new cases on Sunday, its highest daily count of the year.

Pune had 1,780 new cases, Nagpur 1,976 and Nashik saw 946 new infections on Sunday.

Overall, the Mumbai division reported 3,676 cases, the Nashik division 2,776, the Pune division 3,609, the Nagpur division 1860, the Latur division 914, the Aurangabad division 1,289 and the Kolhapur division 106.

Fall in fatality rate

However, in a positive sign, the Covid death rate in Maharashtra continues to decline despite an increase in the number of cases.

While the number of cases has risen rapidly, more than 40% since March 1, the deaths have not.

State health officials believe that a lower death count indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 strain in circulation at this time is weaker than those responsible for the deadliest spikes in the May-June and September-October periods.

“Cases are increasing, but the fatality rate has dropped. Last week, the CFR was below 0.55%, “said Dr. Pradeep Awate, who heads the epidemiology unit of the state health department.

“There is a low virulence strain at work,” he added.

While the CFR in Maharashtra as of March 2020 is 2.3%, it has been steadily decreasing in the new year. In January, it was 1.7% and 0.9% in February, when cases began to increase two to three times in certain districts like Amravati.

‘Final warning’

With the resurgence of the virus causing alarm in the state, several districts have begun to take measures such as the imposition of closed closures or night curfew to curb the spread of Covid.

Latur became the latest district in the state to impose restrictions. The district administration has announced a nightly curfew between 8 pm and 5 am and ordered the closure of all weekly markets until March 31.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a “last warning” to hotel associations, asking them to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols at their facilities.

Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping center groups, the CM said that lately an “indifferent” attitude towards the rules of the outbreak had infiltrated.

“Don’t force us to impose a strict lockdown. Take this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone should realize that there is a difference between self-discipline and restraints,” Thackeray said.

(With inputs from agencies)