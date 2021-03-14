India Top Headlines

Now, the UN body describes the arrest of Jamia Zargar’s student as “arbitrary” | India News

NEW DELHI: In calling the arrest last year of University student Jamia Milia Safoora Zargar arbitrary, a UN panel recommended that India guarantee Zargar an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law .

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), working under the UN Human Rights Council, called on India to take the necessary measures to remedy the situation in Zargar without delay and bring it into conformity with relevant international standards, including those established in the Universal Declaration. of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The WGAD had another confrontation with India last month when it sought the immediate release of a UK citizen and a helicopter scam accused Christian Michel saying he had been arbitrarily detained. The government had responded by saying that the UN panel’s findings were based on limited information, biased allegations and an inaccurate understanding of India’s criminal justice system. India has tried to highlight that the Working Group is not a judicial body and therefore its views are not legally binding on member states.

Zargar was arrested last year by Delhi police under the anti-terrorism law, UAPA, in a case of communal violence in Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She was later released because the government did not object to her release on bail, apparently on humanitarian grounds.

