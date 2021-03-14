India Top Headlines

Nothing to suggest a premeditated attack on Mamata; Failure in your personal safety and route bandobast by local SP: EC spl observers | India News

NEW DELHI: Special Observers Ajay V Nayak and Vivek Dube, in their joint report to the Electoral Commission on the recent incident in Nandigram that left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured, stated that there were no significant indications to suggest any premeditated or attack planned to his convoy.

However, based on a joint report by the East Midnapore District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and available video footage of the incident, they concluded that there was a lack of coordination between security arrangements by the barracks. police general and local SP due to changes to the prime minister’s tour schedule, the counting officer’s approval was not taken for the location where the incident occurred and there was a blatant disrespect for security protocols.

Consequently, the special observers recommended a “strict action” against the director of security Vivek Sahay, who was accompanying the minister at the time of the incident and was sitting in the armored vehicle destined for her, for his “frivolous” attitude towards security. of the prime minister, a protected Z-plus, and his inability to ensure compliance with established security protocols, while suggesting the removal of East Midnapore DM Vibhu Goyal and SP Pravin Prakash.

The Nandigram assembly constituency scrutineer was quoted in a report from DM and SP of East Midnapore sent to special observers, stating that the prime minister received an injury while connecting with the people gathered at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram . Special observers noted that the RO did not mention an attack on the CM convoy / person. While noting that the matter was under investigation and that it would be premature to reach any conclusion about the incident, Nayak and Dube did add that “there are no significant indications to suggest that there was a premeditated or planned attack on the Honorable CM convoy.”

The special observers recommended the establishment of a committee, made up of the West Bengal Secretary of the Interior and the DGP, by the EC to identify all nearby security personnel who may have failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect to the prime minister. They suggested that EC issue instructions to all “star activists” to strictly adhere to established protocols and security arrangements.

While noting that Banerjee was known to prefer to use a normal vehicle rather than the BP vehicle, which is “sine qua non” for VVIP protection, Dube and Naik underlined that even if VVIPs choose to breach safety regulations as they consider BP sees an obstacle to connecting with the adoring masses, “it is incumbent upon the security detachment to prevail in such matters lest it have tragic consequences.”

Based on the video images in the public domain, the special observers noted that there were a large number of people surrounding the CM and pushing each other while the car was still in motion. Stating that the Mamata appeared to be standing with the car door open and waving to people as the convoy moved, observers said it was unclear why security personnel traveling in other vehicles in the convoy did not come out to surround the vehicle. VVIP to keep suspected criminals out.

Special observers also wondered why the driver did not stop the CM vehicle when he opened the door and was standing by the running board. Regarding the version that the car door may have hit a pole and struck back, causing injury to the CM, observers said that while the same can be established only after the investigation is completed, the driver should have been well trained to stop the vehicle. immediately when the car door was opened.

The observers’ report also noted that the main security mobile remained behind the VVIP vehicle, as it is supposed to know the location of all the safe houses and medical centers that the VVIP may have been taken to after the incident. .

Importantly, observers noted that Mamata, “for unknown reasons,” was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Calcutta, so much time was wasted in providing her immediate medical attention.

In raising questions about the district administration, the special observers said the district police were required to provide a strong bandobast route for the prime minister’s trips. Stating that the CM was expected to visit a temple located near the scene of the incident, the EC said that a separate contingent of police officers was deployed to the temple. “The question arises as to why a strong road bandobast was not provided to prevent the crowd from approaching the Honorable CM’s vehicle,” noted observers, calling the bandobast arrangements weak and leading to the unpleasant incident.

Citing the joint report by East Midnapore DM and SP, the special observers said it was unusual for them to resort to “a floating security arrangement” in view of several frequent changes to the CM’s travel program, which was not in line with security protocols. prescribed for high dignitaries like the CM.

The special observers also informed EC that scrutineer approval was not obtained, as required, for the location where the incident took place, as no scheduled event was to be held at Birulia Bazar. This, they added, was also the reason why neither the flying squad, nor the video surveillance team were assigned to cover the event.

