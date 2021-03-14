NIA Special Court Sends Sachin Waze to 12 Days in Police Custody | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: A special NIA court detained Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in police custody for 12 days on Sunday, the day after his nightly arrest in connection with the parking lot of an explosives-laden Scorpio near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai in February. 25.Amid tight security, Waze, dressed in jeans and a white shirt, was presented to the court after lunch. All three doors to the session court facility near Oval Maidan were closed to the media, orders from the judge, police said. It emerged that in its pretrial detention statement, the NIA presented witness statements to demonstrate Waze’s involvement in the case. The NIA said that Waze was part of a large conspiracy involving many others and that there was strong circumstantial evidence against it. He said there were a lot of things Waze had to deal with, which required his custody questioning.

Waze’s attorney argued that there was no evidence against him. In a related development, the NIA interrogated four more police officers for using a police Innova for purposes other than official work: the Innova was caught on CCTV accompanying the Scorpio to Carmichael Road before disappearing from the scene. Sources said the NIA had seized the Innova.

The murder case of Scorpio owner Mansukh Hiran, which is being investigated by the ATS, can also be taken up by the NIA. Waze is under scanner for his alleged role in Hiran’s Scorpio heist on February 17 after his address got stuck in Vikhroli, placing jelly sticks in it, parking the car outside Ambani’s residence, and the murder of Hiran on March 4.

His arrest had become imminent after a Thane session court on Saturday rejected his request for bail, saying there was prima facie material evidence against him in the murder case, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy and custody questioning. that was necessary in the case.

As of now, the ATS suspects that there were more than two people when Hiran, a Thane businessman, died. In the Innova portion of the investigation, the NIA asked four police officers, including two police drivers from the Department of Motor Transportation (MT), to explain where they were on February 25 and March 4. Two of them were API Riyazuddin Kazi and S Howald. , who worked for Waze in the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), and were interrogated until Sunday night.

Kazi and Howald were asked about purchasing fake license plates for the Innova. The NIA has CCTV footage of the Innova leaving and returning to police headquarters and has also taken the records from the vehicle’s log book. The NIA had arrested Waze in connection with an “alleged crime” of a “suspicious four-wheeler parked on Carmichael Road, Mumbai, in front of the Shikhar Kunj building” from which “a threatening note and 20 bars of jelly” were recovered.

He was summoned to the NIA office on Pedder Road around noon on Saturday and after 12 hours of questioning, he was arrested.

As soon as he received the summons to appear before the NIA, Waze anticipated his arrest and put a WhatsApp status that read: “I think the time is coming to say goodbye to the world.”

Early Sunday morning, NIA officials took Waze to JJ Hospital in Nagpada for a medical examination and returned with him around 9:30 a.m.

Additional personnel from the city police and the State Reserve Police Force were deployed in large numbers to the premises. Only NIA agents and attorneys were present in court.

Appearing as Waze’s attorney, Sudeep Pasbola argued that there were “absolutely no cases” drawn up for his custody before the NIA. He argued that, barring suspicion, there was “not a whisper” of any evidence in the request for preventive detention. The court asked the NIA to show what its case is against Waze. After the NIA had expressed its opinion, he was awarded custody for the investigation.

Waze requested a copy of the request for pretrial detention and permission to meet with his lawyer. The pleas will be heard on Monday, a lawyer said.

The NIA FIR recorded on March 8 was against “unknown persons” who “criminally conspired to cause serious injury or death to the public by causing an explosion using illegal explosives in a publicly parked vehicle with the aim of creating a sense of terror. in society “.

The NIA FIR invoked offenses under Section 286 (negligent conduct with explosive substances, Section 465 (forgery), Section 473 (making or possessing a false seal with the intent to commit forgery), Section 506 (II) (criminal intimidation with threat of cause death or serious injury), IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy), and Section 4 (a) (b) (i) of the Explosive Substances Act for “attempting to cause an explosion or having or holding explosives with the intent to endanger life or property … or conspired to cause an explosion … ”, which carries up to 10 years in severe prison or life imprisonment.

A criminal branch official said Hiran’s Scorpio car was used on November 3 when Waze accompanied Alibaug police to arrest journalist Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case. The official said the Scorpio was seen in a video with a license plate, MH-12 AK 0786, which belonged to a scooter. The NIA FIR says the Scorpio had the number MH-01 DK9945 on its license plate when it was found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.