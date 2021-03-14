India Top Headlines

More than 100 people fleeing Myanmar enter an Indian village | India News

GAUHATI: More than 100 people fleeing Myanmar have entered a small village in northeast India, adding to the dozens that had already arrived since last month’s military coup in the neighboring Southeast Asian country, said the Sunday a village leader.

A total of 116 Myanmar citizens crossed the Tiau River and reached Farkawn Village through a stretch where Indian Assam Rifles paramilitary personnel were not present, said Ramliana, president of the Farkawn Village Council, a community body. Use a name.

There were no immediate comments from state or federal government officials. The town is in the state of Mizoram.

Ramliana did not elaborate on when the people crossed from Myanmar. Local media reports said several of them were from Myanmar police and firefighters.

Last week, the Interior Ministry told four Indian states bordering Myanmar (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh) to take measures to prevent refugees from entering India except for humanitarian reasons.

The ministry said states were not allowed to grant refugee status to anyone entering India from Myanmar, as India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol.

The Indian police have arrested at least seven Myanmar police officers. They told the Indian authorities that they fled because the Myanmar army was following them after they refused to obey orders.

The Indian police did not explain what orders the officers had rejected. They wore civilian clothes and were not armed.

Earlier this month, Myanmar asked India to return police officers who crossed the border.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar and is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar in different states.

Times of India