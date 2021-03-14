India Top Headlines

Kerala assembly polls: ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan to meet in Palakkad | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP announced on Sunday its candidates for the Kerala assembly elections, in which the party is fighting on 115 seats. While the party decided to run state President K Surendran in two seats, Manjeswaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta, it did not announce its candidates in three seats, including Kazhakuttom, a key constituency where the BJP finished second last time.

Party members said the central leadership did not allow Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who had contested Kazhakuttom’s seat last time, to enter the fray, as the party cannot afford to lose a seat to Rajya Sabha. from Maharashtra.

Metro Man E Sreedharan will compete in Palakkad, while Rajya Sabha actor and MP Suresh Gopi, who had unsuccessfully contested the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, will enter the fray in Thrissur at the urging of the BJP’s national leadership.

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will enter the fray in Nemom, the only seat won by the party in the 2016 assembly elections. The party has put forward 10 women candidates, including Mahila Morcha Kerala President Nivedita Subramanian, in Guruvayur.

Kerala will vote in a single round on April 6.

The surprising decision to run Surendran in two seats prompted a cryptic comment from BJP’s Sobha Surendran, who had been at odds with the state leadership for a while. “The party president has an opportunity that even the most important leaders did not have. I wish him success in both seats, ”he said. He also sympathized with the protest of his rival Lathika Subhash and expressed his solidarity with all attempts to redress gender discrimination in politics. At one point, the leadership had considered deploying Sobha Surendran to Kazhakuttom at one point, but has apparently not made a final decision.

BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh announced the list of candidates in New Delhi. The list was finalized on Saturday night.

BJP Secretary General C Krishnakumar will compete in Malampuzha, another seat the party has high hopes for. Former Vice Chancellor Abdul Salam of Calicut University will compete in Tirur, while Manikandan, the first MBA from the Paniya community, will enter the fray in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Tribal leader CK Janu, who returned to the NDA fold recently, has not had a seat.

Former surveillance director Jacob Thomas will fight in the elections in Irinjalakuda against the wife of the acting CPM secretary, Vijayaraghavan, and the former mayor of Thrissur, R Bindu. The other prominent candidates include former Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam in Kanjirappally, BJP State Vice President KS Radhakrishnan in Tripunithura, State Secretary General MT Ramesh in Kozhikode North and National Executive Member PK Krishnadas in Kattakada.

Former state president CK Padmanabhan will compete against Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom. Actors Vinu Mohan (Kottarakkara) and Krishnakumar (Thiruvananthapuram Central) are also included in the party’s roster.

Times of India