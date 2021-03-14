Breaking News
J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with Shopian | India News

 Mar 14, 2021
NEW DELHI: A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
His identity and affiliation are being investigated.
The meeting in the Rawalpora area of ​​the district began on Saturday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after being informed of the presence of terrorists in the area on Saturday. The encounter began after the hidden terrorists fired on the forces.
