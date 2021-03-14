India Top Headlines

Human Rights Organizations Demeaning India Are Hypocritical, Says Jaishankar | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attacked Western human rights and democracy institutions that have downgraded India into “democracy ratings” by describing them as “hypocritical.”

Speaking at an India Today conclave, Jaishankar said the downgrade reflects the frustration of those in the West who have claimed the right to render verdicts and are frustrated that the current dispensation in India does not yearn for testimonies from them. “It is hypocrisy. We have a group of self-appointed custodians of the world who find it very difficult to bear that someone in India is not seeking their approval, unwilling to play the game they want to play. So they invent their rules, their parameters, make their judgments and make it look like a kind of global exercise, “he said.

In a scathing response to a question about India’s slide in the “rankings” of Western institutes, the minister referred to the description of “nationalist” used by many abroad for the Modi government, the challenge to legitimacy. From the US presidential election, the tradition of newly elected presidents who begin their term by swearing by the Bible.

“We are supposed to be the ‘Hindu nationalist party’, right? We have administered vaccines to 70 countries around the world. Tell me, how many vaccines have internationalist countries given? Which of these countries has said that while I vaccinate my own people, I will vaccinate other people who need it as much as we do? Where are these people? “He asked, adding that in India, there was no questioning of the election results unlike some Western countries, pointing to the January 6 invasion of the United States Capitol by supporters of Trump.

The US NGO “Freedom House” accused the Modi government of “leading India towards authoritarianism” with a “crooked lockdown”, a scapegoat for Muslims and a crackdown on critics, and downgraded India’s status as “free”. to “partially free”.

“Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its core values ​​of inclusion and equal rights for all,” the report says. Sweden’s V-DEM described India as an “electoral autocracy.”

On China, the foreign minister gave a more serious assessment. Making it clear that it could not be as usual between the two countries until there is a total disconnection and peace on the border, he said: “We went through a very difficult period and I think we have not yet overcome it.” The disconnect, he said, occurred in “the closest friction area,” but there were some areas that needed to be resolved. “The point is that if the integrity and sovereignty of a country are threatened, as a government official you will do whatever is necessary to face the challenge,” he added.

Jaishankar said the border confrontation with China had some tense moments, but “we had faith in the military, we trusted them professionally to do what was required.”

Times of India