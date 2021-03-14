India Top Headlines

Farmer turmoil may continue into December: Rakesh Tikait | India News

ALLAHABAD: Farmers’ agitation against the three core agricultural laws may continue until December this year, Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday.

Tikait made the statement while speaking to reporters after his recent visit to West Bengal, bound for the polls.

“This turmoil will possibly last until November or December of this year,” he said.

Speaking of his visit to West Bengal, Tikait said that during his election campaign there, the central government people have been asking farmers to feed them a rice feast.

“I have advised farmers in Bengal to ask grain hunters to set an MSP of Rs 1850 per quintal for paddy before giving them a single grain of rice,” Tikait told reporters here.

He said that after Bengal, he was planning to visit other parts of the country to push for the enactment of a law guaranteeing an MSP for various crops.

“In Bihar, traders buy rice at an abysmally low rate of Rs 750-800 per quintal. I want a law that guarantees the minimum price of sustenance for various crops, ”said Tikait.

He said that he was not going to sit alone in Delhi, but that he planned to visit the entire country, including Madhya Pradesh on March 14 and 15, Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan on March 17, the UP Gate border of Ghazipur in Delhi on March 18. , Odisha on March 19 and Karnataka on March 21 and 22.

During his visit here, Tikait also made a garland of a statue of his late father and farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait at the Tikait Park in Jhalwa near here.

The BKU spokesperson claimed that the three core laws will lead to the closure of all small stores in the neighborhood, leaving only the large shopping centers to survive.

“These farm laws will bankrupt merchants and lead to the closure of small utilities and the collapse of small industries. These laws will bring in large multinational firms like Wal-Mart, “Tikait said.

“If this government had belonged to a political party, it would have talked to the farmers and resolved the matter,” Tikait said.

“But this government is run by large commercial companies. He is determined to sell the whole country ”, he alleged.

