Except for Assam, BJP will lose the polls in 4 other states: Sharad Pawar | India News

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that except for Assam, the BJP will face defeat in four other states linked to the polls and that the electoral trend in the five states will give a new direction to the country.

Speaking to reporters in the Baramati city of Maharashtra’s Pune district, Pawar, whose party is a partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government alliance, also accused the Center of abusing its power in West Bengal, which it is linked to the ballot box.

Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory) will take place in March-April this year and votes will be counted on May 2.

“… It is wrong to talk about the results of the five states today, as the people of these states will make the decision. As far as Kerala is concerned, the left parties and the PNC have come together and we are confident that we will succeed. a clear majority, “he said.

In Tamil Nadu, the people will support DMK and its boss MK Stalin, and they will come to power in the state after the elections, the former Union minister said.

“In West Bengal, the Center, especially the BJP, is abusing power and trying to attack a sister (referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) who is trying to fight for the people of the state,” alleged the head of the NCP .

The entire state has rallied around Trinamool Congress (TMC) director Mamata Banerjee as it is a matter of Bengali pride and self-respect, he said.

“I have no doubt that the TMC will retain power under Banerjee’s leadership,” he said.

Pawar further said that he is aware of the situation in Assam, which depends on the ballot box, and based on input received from people in his party, the BJP, which is currently in power there, is in a “good position” compared to others. .

“Simply put, the BJP will retain power in Assam, but it will face defeat in other states linked to the ballot box, and other political parties in those states will come to power. I am confident that this trend will give a new direction to the country.” added. he said.

When asked about the arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Pawar called the issue “local” and not made comments, saying it is unrelated. to state policies.

Earlier in the day, when asked if Pawar was upset with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and called for his removal, Shiv Sena’s leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai said: “Pawar is the guiding light of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). It was because of him this government (Mahrashtra) was formed “.

To a question about the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who does not clarify the names recommended by the state cabinet for his nomination as MLC under the governor’s quota, Pawar said that it is the responsibility of the governor to implement the recommendation of the cabinet.

“In the history of Maharashtra, the state has not seen a governor who has not fulfilled the responsibility that the Constitution gives him. However, the current governor has done that magic, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Pawar said that when Narendra Modi was the prime minister of Gujarat, the latter had complained about the obstacles created by the then governor.

“Today, the same thing is happening in Maharashtra and the Center is simply becoming a bystander, which is worrying,” he said.

