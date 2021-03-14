India Top Headlines

DMK 2021 Election Manifesto: DMK Promises 75% Quota of Locals and One Year Maternity Leave | India News

CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin published the party’s election manifesto on Saturday, calling it the “second hero” (party candidates are the “first hero”) and promising a host of benefits such as maternity leave from one year and free bus passes for women to travel on city and city buses. The party has promised to reserve 75% of jobs in industries for Tamils.

All ration card holders would receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each, he said.

The document also seeks to appease Hindus by promising to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to renovate and consecrate temples and to extend financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to 1 lakh of people to undertake the pilgrimage.

Stalin said that if the office is voted on, special courts will be set up to try AIADMK ministers facing corruption charges. The investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death will be accelerated, he said.

The document has 500 promises, including exemption from educational loans (for those under 30) and lowering fuel prices, which Stalin has been promising in recent campaigns. The party says that the price of diesel would be reduced by 4 rupees and gasoline by 5 rupees per liter. The price of the gas cylinder would be reduced by 100 rupees, he said. Another promise that would have a far-reaching impact is the reduction of the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per liter.

In a balancing act, the party has promised to allocate 200 million rupees to maintain churches and mosques as well.

Reference page