Covid daily cases surpass the 25,000 mark | India News

Daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 25,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since December 23, even as daily deaths from the virus rose to a 44-day high of 161.

India recorded 25,326 new cases on Saturday, the highest count in 84 days since December 19, as the pandemic continued to rise in various parts of the country.

On Saturday, the death toll surpassed 150 for the first time since January 28. Maharashtra accounted for more than half of the deaths with 88 deaths reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Kerala recorded 12 deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (6), Tamil Nadu and Haryana (4 each). Maharashtra continued to report by far the highest new case count at 15,602.

Other states where the number of cases increased on Saturday include Karnataka, which reported 921 new infections, Tamil Nadu (695), Madhya Pradesh (675) and Chhattisgarh (543). Delhi reported 419 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours. TNN

