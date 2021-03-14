India Top Headlines

Bengal Polls: Sharad Pawar, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav to campaign for Mamata | India News

NEW DELHI: In a rare show of solidarity during the assembly elections, leaders of regional parties positioned as political opponents of the ruling BJP in the Center, as well as in their respective states, have not only pledged their support to the leader of Congress Trinamool and the Prime Minister of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee in her battle against the saffron challenger, but many will campaign for her in the Bengal assembly polls.

Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader and Head Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand Prime Minister and Jharkhand Head Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party Head Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Leader Dal (RJD), Tejaswi Yadav, are among those who will campaign in status linked to the survey. Pawar, whose party is a coalition partner in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, has already confirmed their dates, according to TMC sources.

As the high-decibel assembly elections in Bengal are turning into a battle between Modi and Mamata, anti-BJP political forces across the country appear to be rallying around Banerjee, supporting TMC, rather than the alliance. Congress-Left-ISF also targeting the ruling TMC, who is seeking a third term in office.

While left-wing parties have often teamed up with Congress at the national level, against the BJP and its NDA allies (most of those who have moved away from the saffron umbrella), smaller parties like NCP, JMM , RJD, SP have joined Congress as a supporting party. earlier.

However, this is the first time that the state elections in Bengal have a different flavor. It is unusual for parties that are not competing in a state election to campaign in that state, even though senior leaders may have supported some parties before without direct participation at the polls. The Bengal elections have also been fought between parties with regional strength such as TMC or the Left. While national parties like Congress or the BJP have not been a major player in the state for many years. While Congress was downgraded to an existing fringe force in the pockets of the state since TMC was founded by Banerjee, breaking with it, BJP has had very little presence in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election in terms of earnings. electoral.

But with the BJP, which currently has three seats in the assembly, emerging as TMC’s main rival in the last two years, the opposition parties in the center appear to be putting their weight against the saffron brigade in Bengal.

As Bengal shares its borders with Jharkhand and Bihar and is home to many people domiciled in the two states, as well as Uttar Pradesh, the presence of JMM (Jharkhand), SP (UP) and RJD (Bihar) could act as influencers in such situations. voters to some extent. BJP, which is seen as a central Indian party in Bengal, has been courting Hindi-speaking voters in the state for a long time.

