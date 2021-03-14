India Top Headlines

Army asks CBI to investigate alleged malpractices in the selection of officers in the Kapurthala center | India News

NEW DELHI: After detecting malpractice in the selection of officers at its center in Punjab during a military intelligence operation, the Indian military turned the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The Service Selection Centers (SSC) perform the Service Selection Board (SSB) tests. The SSC under the malpractice scanner is located in the Kapurthala district of Punjab.

“Based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible negligence in the selection procedures at a center has come to light. Given that the scope of the investigation involves multiple agencies, including civilian entities , the Indian Army has decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, “Army officials told ANI.

“The Indian Army has zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the recruitment process for the selection of suitable candidates for the Indian Army,” they added.

The sources said the investigation began after complaints were received against a junior officer for being involved in malpractice. Later, it became known that many other insiders and civilians could be involved, including some high-ranking officials.

“That is why it was decided that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI, which can prove all the entities involved,” they said.

The initial military intelligence investigation comes at a time when the force has been investigating cases of malpractice in the recruitment of jaws at different centers and two serving officers have allegedly been found involved in the scam.

The head of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, has also clearly told his commanders that there will be no tolerance towards cases of financial crimes and moral depravity.

“Dealing with the officers involved in these cases has been very strict in recent times and some of them have also been packed without a pension,” the sources said.

Reference page