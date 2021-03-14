India Top Headlines

Ambani SUV Case: Special Court Sends Mumbai Chief Constable Sachin Waze Into NIA Custody Until March 25 | India News

NEW DELHI: A special court detained Mumbai chief police officer Sachin Waze in NIA custody on Sunday until March 25 in connection with the case involving the seizure of an explosives-laden SUV found parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

The NIA, which arrested Waze (49) on Saturday night, took him to court in South Mumbai after taking him to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

Waze was arrested under sections 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing a false seal, etc. with the intent to commit forgery), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the official said.

On Friday, the Thane session court refused to grant Waze provisional protection in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Hiran had complained that the truck in question had been stolen.

The ATS, after taking over the investigation from the Mumbra police, brought a murder case after Hiran’s body was found in a Mumbra stream on March 5. His wife Vimla in her statement to ATS alleged that she suspected Waze had killed him.

“The informant (Vimla) is making accusations directly against the plaintiff in her FIR. Therefore, this court concluded that the investigation is in the initial stage by the ATS,” the court had said.

Sachin Waze is no stranger to controversy. His name was linked to an alleged murder in police custody in 2002, after which he was slapped with a suspension. The case is pending before a court of first instance.

Times of India