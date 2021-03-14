Agricultural laws: businessmen who run the government of the Union, says Tikait | India News
REWA: The leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Singh Tikait, said on Sunday that the Union government it was being run by businessmen who were profiting from hunger by seizing land.
He was addressing a farmers’ demonstration in Rewa against the Center’s three agricultural marketing laws.
“He has started a new business to profit from hunger. Humans are hungry twice a day, 700 times a year. When food grains are under their control, they will start the business of hunger,” Tikait said.
He said that in some places in Rajasthan and Haryana, businessmen were buying land for negligible sums, and massive markdowns had emerged, with storage capacities of 14 lakh metric tons, after which the Center’s new agricultural laws came in.
“This means that this government in the Center is not run by a party, but by businessmen. It is not only the farmers who are in trouble, the railways are being sold, but the opposition is weak and the young people who should have opposed it. such measures “. they are sleeping, “Tikait said.
He called on people to come out and protest at the district level for the new laws to be repealed, adding that farmers must sit in the harvest and make sure their wheat sells for 1,975 rupees per quintal.
Tikait is scheduled to address a farmers’ rally in Jabalpur on Monday.
He was addressing a farmers’ demonstration in Rewa against the Center’s three agricultural marketing laws.
“He has started a new business to profit from hunger. Humans are hungry twice a day, 700 times a year. When food grains are under their control, they will start the business of hunger,” Tikait said.
He said that in some places in Rajasthan and Haryana, businessmen were buying land for negligible sums, and massive markdowns had emerged, with storage capacities of 14 lakh metric tons, after which the Center’s new agricultural laws came in.
“This means that this government in the Center is not run by a party, but by businessmen. It is not only the farmers who are in trouble, the railways are being sold, but the opposition is weak and the young people who should have opposed it. such measures “. they are sleeping, “Tikait said.
He called on people to come out and protest at the district level for the new laws to be repealed, adding that farmers must sit in the harvest and make sure their wheat sells for 1,975 rupees per quintal.
Tikait is scheduled to address a farmers’ rally in Jabalpur on Monday.