7 states account for 87.73 percent of new cases reported in one day | India News

NEW DELHI: States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a sharp increase in daily new cases of Covid-19 and have accounted for 87.73 percent of new cases of the disease notified in one day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra had the highest number of daily new cases with 15,602, followed by Kerala with 2,035 and Punjab with 1,510 new cases.

India’s total active Covid-19 case burden has reached 2.10 lakh, the ministry said, adding that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 percent of India’s total active cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country has risen to 1,09,89,897 with 16,637 people recovering from the disease in one day. The ministry said that it is observed that 83.13 percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in six states.

Maharashtra has reported a peak number of 7,467 single-day recoveries.

The ministry said 161 deaths were reported in one day.

Six states account for 84.47 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the peak death toll at 88. Punjab reported 22 deaths and Kerala 12.

Fourteen states and territories of the Union have not reported deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the country is approaching Rs 3 million cumulative vaccination doses.

A total of 2,97,38,409 doses of vaccine have been administered through 5,10,400 sessions, according to an interim report as of Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Of these, 73,47,895 healthcare workers and 11,35,573 frontline workers received the first dose, while 42,95,201 healthcare workers and 73,32,641 frontline workers received the second dose.

Likewise, 14,40,092 beneficiaries over 45 years of age with specific comorbidities and 81,87,007 older adults have received the first dose of the vaccine to date.

As on day 57 of the vaccination campaign, more than 15 lakh doses of vaccine were administered. Of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24,086 sessions for the first dose and 2,87,821 health care and first-line workers received the second dose of vaccine.

In addition, 8.95,291 beneficiaries of the vaccine are older than 60 years and 1,85,624 individuals between 45 and 60 years with comorbidities.

