56-day Amarnath Yatra starting June 28: Shrine Board | India News

SRINAGAR: After a year of gap, the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir will begin on the auspicious day of Ashaad Chaturthi on June 28 this year and will conclude after 56 days in Shravan. Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 22. , the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which is headed by J&K Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha, decided at a meeting in Jammu on Saturday. The yatra will be carried out with strict adherence to the Covid protocol and no one under the age of 13 and over the age of 75 will be able to participate in the pilgrimage, said an official from the SASB.

The pandemic had played a killjoy role with the yatra last year, leading to its cancellation. In 2019, the yatra was suspended midway after the annulment of Article 370 on August 5 of that year.

To keep religious sentiments alive, the Board will continue to broadcast live / virtual darshan of morning and evening aartis, while traditional rituals will be performed according to practice, the official said.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the far end of the Lidder Valley, the Amarnath Shrine stands 3,888 meters above sea level. It is 46 km from Pahalgam and 14 km from Baltal.

Pre-registration of pilgrims will start from April 1 to 446 designated branches of National Bank of Punjab, Bank of Jammu and Kashmir and YES Bank in 37 states and UT.

The Board deliberated extensively on the number of yatris (pilgrims) that would be allowed to register, by dates and routes, for this year’s yatra. Taking into account the carrying capacity of the existing roads and other infrastructure available in the yatra area, the Board decided to improve the maximum yatri limit per daily route from 7,500 / day / route to 10,000 / day / route, excluding the yatris that they would travel in helicopters.

During the meeting, the Board approved the improvement of the remuneration of the pujaris (priests) from the current Rs 1,000 per day to Rs 1,500 per day for the next three years.

