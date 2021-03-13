Without taking names, UP CM compares the Yadav clan with the Mahabharata characters | India News
LUCK: Without naming names, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday compared family members of Samajwadi Party Chairman Akhilesh Yadav to characters from the Mahabharata.
“Kaka, chacha, mama, naana … (uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfather …) You must have heard of them in the Mahabharata or between 2012 and 2017 (during the Samajwadi Party rule),” Prime Minister Adityanath said.
“There were some clans where different people were assigned to recruit in different departments, some to uncles, some to brothers and some to nephews, and all of this used to happen,” he added.
“They are the same characters from the Mahabharata who have been reborn. The way they impeded India’s progress by launching the Mahabharata (war), they again blocked the development of Uttar Pradesh, ”the chief minister further said.
Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the 271 newly appointed block education officers in Lok Bhawan, which houses the prime minister’s office, among others.
Attacking the previous government, Adityanath said: “When merit and honesty are lowered and recruits are made on the basis of caste and money, the state has to suffer.”
“Did you also have to get recommendations from ministers, politicians or officials for appointments?” the prime minister suddenly asked the newly appointed officials, apparently seeking to show that corruption and nepotism in government recruitment are a thing of the past.
“There have been no complaints regarding hiring. We have given him total freedom so that the hiring process is completely transparent and honest and there is no discrimination,” he said.
Adityanath recalled that after he became the prime minister of the UP, people used to ask him how the state will be run.
“I told you that UP has immense potential. It just takes leadership (to execute it). The system is the same and UP has been transformed,” he said.
