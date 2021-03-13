India Top Headlines

With 24,882 New Infections, India Records Highest Single-Day Peak So Far This Year | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded 24,882 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the highest so far this year, bringing the number of cases to 1,13,33,728, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

This is also the highest daily increase in the last 83 days. On December 20, up to 26,624 new infections were registered.

The death toll rose to 1,58,446 with 140 new deaths, updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of active cases in the country increased to 2,02,022, which constitutes 1.74% of all infections. The recovery rate was reduced to 96.82%.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,09,73,260. The fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, according to the data.

India’s COVID-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,58,39,273 samples had been analyzed as of March 12, including 8,40,635 on Friday.

