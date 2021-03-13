India Top Headlines

Watch out for Bengal votes, Prime Minister Modi will visit Matua mandir in Bangladesh | India News

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Matua Temple in Orakandi in Bangladesh on March 27, the second day of his two-day trip to the neighboring country.

During his visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi will attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of ties between the two nations.

Matua’s face and BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur will be in Orakandi during Modi’s trip, the first such visit by an Indian prime minister.

Orakandi is the birthplace of the gurus Matua Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur and the cradle of the Matua Mahasangha which largely comprises Namasudras.

“We will have a great meeting of Matua members. The prime minister will offer prayers in the temple, ”Thakur said. After the Rajbanshis in North Bengal, Matua is a Hindu religious sect that has been determining the fate of candidates in at least seven seats in North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

Most of the seats where the Matuas have considerable influence will go to the polls in the fifth phase (April 17) and the seventh phase (April 26). Since Independence, the Matuas have been migrating from Orakandi to this part of Bengal, particularly at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas.

This continued even after the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. PR Thakur, a descendant of Harichand-Guruchand, was a congressional minister in 1962, while his widow Binapani Devi sided with Mamata Banerjee. Matuas largely shifted towards BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after Modi promised them the citizenship they have been demanding since 2003.

Mamata also showered them with rewards. A large part of Matuas is still considering the implementation of the CAA that took a back seat after the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, announced that the Center was committed to the implementation of the CAA, but only after “The vaccination process is over.”

