UK-India Relations Unaffected by House of Commons Debate, UK Minister Says | India News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to India will not be overshadowed by the House of Commons debate on farmers’ protests and freedom of the press, and relations between the two countries at the top ministerial level continue being solid, said a government minister.

Lord Ahmad, Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said on Friday, ahead of his trip to India next week, that the UK government’s position was very clear of that agricultural protests were India’s business ”and that India had the right to deal with disruptive protests in accordance with the rule of law.

He said that the parliamentary debate relating to the safety of farmer protesters and freedom of the press was driven by secondary MPs and not the UK government, and that the scheduling of such debates was not under the control of the government.

But he noted that the UK had made its position clear in the written response to the petition that sparked the debate and in what the Minister of State for Asia, Nigel Adams, the government representative at the debate, said.

Ahmad said that he had made these points to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK, Gaitri Kumar, whom he had met after the debate, and she accepted the position.

Ahmad said the debate will not overshadow Johnson’s trip to India.

“Our position as Her Majesty’s Government is that protests have been going on for several months and India as a democracy has fully guaranteed and secured the right to protest and we fully recognize it. We also fully support the point, which is that the principle of farmers’ protests in terms of the actual nature of them, is absolutely and totally a matter for the government of India. That position is long-standing and has not changed, even if some reports may suggest otherwise. ”

Ahmad flies to India this weekend for a week-long trip ahead of Johnson’s visit, which is expected next month.

Ahmad will visit Delhi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Mumbai next week, where he will interact with regional leaders, as well as his key counterparts at the MEA, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice and Law.

