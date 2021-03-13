India Top Headlines

Supreme Court Orders MP DGP to Guarantee the Arrest of BSP MLA’s Husband in the Assassination Case of a Congressional Leader | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court took note seriously that Madhya Pradesh police failed to arrest the husband of a BSP MLA charged in the two-year murder case of Congressional Leader Devendra Chourasia, and ordered the state DGP to arrest him from righ now.

The superior court also took “serious note” of the alleged harassment of a judicial official by the Damoh Police Superintendent and asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the allegations made by the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ).

The ASJ, which is conducting a trial in the cases involving Govind Singh, the husband of BSP MLA Rambai Singh, has presented him as a defendant in the murder case under section 319 of the CrpC (Power of Attorney to Proceed Against Other Persons who appear to be guilty of offense).

The judge had indicated in his February 8 order that he was being pressured by Damoh SP and his subordinates.

A SC bench of Judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah noted that despite an arrest warrant without bail against Govind Singh, he has evaded arrest. “The rule of law must be preserved,” the bank added.

“Accordingly, we order and direct the Director General of Madhya Pradesh State Police to immediately secure the arrest of the second defendant (Govind Singh) and report compliance by filing a personal affidavit in this Court,” the court said .

He said that the judicial official has affirmed that the defendants, who are “political persons of great influence”, have raised false accusations against him, and requested the transfer of the pending case that was dismissed by the district judge.

The court was hearing pleas from Somesh, Devendra Chaurasia’s son, and the state government seeking cancellation of the bond granted to Singh in another case.

The allegations claimed that he was involved in several murder cases while on bail.

The higher court said the ASJ has held that he could be subjected to an “unpleasant incident” in the future.

“We take serious note of the way the additional session judge, Hata, who is in charge of the criminal case, has been harassed by the law enforcement machinery in Damoh.

“We have no reason not to believe a judicial officer who has made a passionate allegation that he was being pressured as a result of his orders under Section 319 of the CrPC,” the court said in its order Friday.

The bank said the DGP will also investigate the allegations against the Damoh Police Superintendent and a notification will be sent to the SP, which will be returned on March 26.

The higher court said that the facts of the case indicate that despite an FIR record on March 15, 2019, in which Somesh has alleged that Govind Singh was an accessory to the murder of his father, the investigating authorities have not taken action to arrest him.

“Rather, it was the Additional Sessions Judge who was forced to prosecute the second defendant (Govind Singh) under Section 319 of the CrPC,” the higher court said.

He added that the ASJ has indicated in its order that although it was acting in compliance with the instructions issued by this court, it was being hampered.

The superior court ordered that adequate security be provided to the ASJ and listed the matter for an additional hearing on March 26.

He said that although the state had asked the High Court to cancel Singh’s bail, it has not detained him.

The Madhya Pradesh government submitted that an arrest warrant was issued against Singh, and now a proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC on March 4, with a prize of Rs 10,000.

Times of India