SC criticizes Himachal HC for its “incomprehensible” judgment | India News

SHIMLA: A Supreme Court bench made up of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah expressed their disgust on Friday at the incomprehensible way of writing a judgment from the Himachal Pradesh High Court. I was listening to a petition for a special license arising from an order approved by a divisional court of that higher court.

The high court bench said it was obliged to observe that the language in the high court ruling was incomprehensible. He added that orders from the higher court, as in the present case, harm the cause of guaranteeing accessible and understandable justice for citizens.

The Supreme Court tribunal said the judgments are intended to convey the reasoning and thought process leading to the final conclusion of the adjudication forum. He said that the purpose of drafting a sentence is to communicate the basis of the decision not only to the members of the bar association, who appear in the case, and others to whom it serves as a precedent, but, above all, to give meaning to citizens who are They approach the courts to seek their remedies in accordance with the law. He said that since the HC has affirmed the award of the Central Government Industrial Court (CGIT), it has been able to reach an understanding of the basic facts of the order that was challenged before the HC.

“From the court record, more particularly from the CGIT award, it appears that although a serious misconduct charge was established against the defendant, it has been interfered with and the higher court has dismissed the petition under Article 226.”

The higher court observed in the order that the reasons set forth in the judgment of the HC division court that rejected the petition filed under article 226 of the Constitution occupy 18 pages but are incomprehensible.

It has ordered that until the next registration date the operation of the contested judgment and order of the HC of November 27 of last year be suspended, and that no coercive measures be taken against the petitioners based on the award. of the CGIT dated July 9, 2019.

The Himachal HC, by order of November 27 last year, had affirmed the CGIT order. In the order, although it concluded that the first charge of misconduct was proven against the defendant, it interfered with the sentence of dismissal only because it was severe and disproportionate to the offense. Therefore, the dismissal penalty was changed to mandatory retirement.

