India Top Headlines

Rajnath Singh to start election campaign in Assam from Sunday | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will begin campaigning for the BJP in Assam, which is at the polls, starting Sunday, when he will address four demonstrations in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, sources said. .

Two of their rallies will be in tea gardens and one in Gohpur, a historic site related to the Quit India movement.

The defense minister will address a rally at the Sadharu tea plantation and another at the Dafflaghur tea plantation under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, sources said.

Their third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is competing against the chairman of the Assam Pradesh congressional committee and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

The defense minister will address a rally in Dergaon in the Golaghat district, where he will campaign for the BJP’s Assam ally PGA candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali.

Singh is expected to address a large number of demonstrations in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next month.

Elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

The BJP is fighting at the polls with its alliance partners AGP and UPPL.

Reference page