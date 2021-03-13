India Top Headlines

Question is whether it was designed: Shekhawat on the ‘attack’ on Mamata | India News

NEW DELHI: Union jal shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday expressed doubts about the incident in which the West Bengal chief minister was injured during her election campaign, and sought to know whether it was designed.

Banerjee fell and sustained injuries to her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified persons while campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment Wednesday night after presenting her nomination in the constituency.

However, a report from the Government of West Bengal to the Election Commission on the incident did not mention Banerjee’s allegation that four or five people had attacked her.

Interacting with reporters on Saturday, Shekhawat radiated confidence that there will be a “BJP tsunami” in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP has witnessed exponential growth in the state, he claimed.

When asked about the impact of Banerjee’s injury on the election results, he said: “The question is whether the incident was engineered or not. The same thing happened when a slap echo was heard in Delhi … because the scriptwriter of the two is the same, “Shekhawat said without naming anyone.

On Friday, a TMC delegation met with the Election Commission and claimed that the attack on Banerjee was a “conspiracy”, while rival BJP demanded that the video of the alleged incident be made public.

Banerjee was released from SSKM state hospital in Kolkata on Friday after doctors deemed her recovery “satisfactory”.

