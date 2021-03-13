Nixing acquittal, HC jails 10 in 2002 case, but 4 have already died | India News
AURANGABAD: The Mumbai High Court Aurangabad court allowed in part the state government appeal by overturning and overturning a November 13, 2002 judgment of a session court in Hingoli that acquitted 10 people, including two women, in the murder of a man in the Devthana village of Hingoli on August 19, 1998.
The acquittal by the trial court was based primarily on the fact that three of the four eyewitnesses were related to the deceased and were therefore “interested witnesses”.
Furthermore, he observed that there was not enough light in the scene of the crime which took place during the night, so the witnesses may not have been able to identify the accused. Disagreeing with the observations, the HC court of judges Ravindra Ghuge and BU Debadwar cited an order from SC to the effect that “simply because a witness is related to the deceased or the victim of a crime, said witness cannot be qualified as an interested witness “and held that” the trial court has casually ignored the evidence and has not applied its mind in this case. ”
The main defendant, Bhaskar, and the co-defendant Antakalabai died during the course of the trial, while two other co-defendants died during the processing of the state’s appeal at the HC. Of the remaining six, the HC sentenced Baburao to 10 years in prison and another three to three years in prison. The other two co-defendants were sentenced to the sentences they had already served in prison during the probationary period, considering their age.
