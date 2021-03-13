Maharashtra reports more than 15,000 cases over two consecutive days; Mumbai sees highest peak this year | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Despite new multi-district restrictions, the Covid situation in Maharashtra continues to be grim with the state reporting more than 15,000 cases over two consecutive days.On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 15,602 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths.This was after it reported more than 15,800 new cases on Friday, its highest daily count since October last year.

Overall, Maharashtra has reported close to 2.3 million coronavirus cases so far with an active case count of 1,18,525.

The new increase in cases has generated concern in the state, which is the most affected by the virus in the country.

Several districts have begun re-imposing restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and prevent another wave after the September peak last year.

Nagpur was the last to impose Covid-related restrictions after it announced a complete lockdown from March 15-21.

Maharashtra is among the seven states leading the rise of Covid in India.

In fact, the state has accounted for more than half of the total cases in the country in recent days.

Maharashtra accounted for more than 62% of India’s total cases on Saturday, indicating that the new increase is mainly led by the western state.

Areas leading the wave

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane are currently the worst affected districts in the state.

Mumbai on Saturday reported a new peak of 1,709 cases, the highest number of daily cases this year.

The wider division of Mumbai reported 3,198 new cases and 17 deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 7.56.84 and the death toll to 19,949.

The Nashik Division’s case count so far was 3,14,975 with 2,647 new cases.

The Nagpur division has reported 2,690 new cases, bringing the count to 2,48,912.

The Pune division reported the peak of new cases at 3,365, bringing the overall count to 5.56,429.