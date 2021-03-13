India Top Headlines

Isro launches sound rocket | India News

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) launched a sounding rocket (RH-560) on Friday night, a two-stage rocket to study attitude variations in neutral winds and plasma dynamics. The rocket was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

“The launch of the probe rocket (RH-560) to study attitude variations in neutral winds and plasma dynamics took place today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota,” the agency tweeted Friday night with images of the launch. .

Sounding rockets are solid one or two stage booster rockets used for sounding regions of the upper atmosphere and for space research. They also serve as affordable platforms for testing or prototyping new components or subsystems intended for use in launch vehicles or satellites.

At present, Isro has three versions of sounding rockets: RH-200, RH-300-Mk-II and RH-560-Mk-II capable of carrying a payload of 8-100 kg and reaching an altitude of 80 to 475 km.

“Isro began launching indigenously made sound rockets from 1965, and the experience gained was of immense value in the domain of solid propellant technology,” the agency said on its website.

