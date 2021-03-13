India Top Headlines

IOC pledged to boost vaccine infrastructure in four states | India News

NEW DELHI: IndianOil, India’s largest fuel retailer, is leveraging its geographic reach and infrastructure to expand the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in four states.

The company is supplementing the cold chain infrastructure for the storage and distribution of vaccines in the territory of the union of Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Manipur, for the storage and transport of vaccines.

As part of the campaign, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment such as ice line coolers, freezers, coolers and freezers and refrigerated trucks for use by state governments.

The move recalls the role played by state oil companies, including IndianOil, in promoting digital transactions and alleviating the cash crisis after the demonetization of the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in 2016.

In the current scenario, IndianOil is also urging its workforce to get vaccinated, with President Shrikant Madhav Vaidya and Director (HR) Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra leading from the front taking the indigenous jab with a view to dispelling apprehensions. The company also takes care of the vaccination of its retired employees.

Oil company employees, especially those in production and distribution, played a front-line role at the height of the pandemic to ensure the continued availability of fuels for emergency service vehicles, as well as cooking gas (LPG). for homes.

“We are committed to ensuring the well-being of your (employees) at all times. An inspired, agile and resilient team enabled IndianOil to boost the economy and keep kitchen fires burning even during the most difficult phases of the pandemic, ”Mohapatra said in a company statement.

