India to Review AstraZeneca Vaccine Side Effects After Blood Clot Concerns | India News

NEW DELHI: India will conduct a more in-depth review of post-vaccination side effects of the injected AstraZeneca Covid vaccine next week.

This comes as Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand temporarily stopped vaccination with the drug, following isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

“We are looking at all adverse events, particularly serious adverse events such as deaths and hospitalizations. We will return if we find anything concerning,” NK Arora, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, told AFP news agency.

India has administered at least 28 million injections as part of a vast vaccination program, most of them Covishield from AstraZeneca, produced at the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Arora said that “there was no immediate problem of concern as the number of adverse events (in India) is very, very low.” We are reviewing these to see if there were any blood clotting problems. ”

“As of yesterday there were 59 or 60 deaths, and they were all coincidental,” Arora said, adding that the hospitalization cases were being reexamined.

India has been using Covishield and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for its mass vaccination program.

New Delhi has also gifted and allowed millions of these hits to be exported to around 70 countries in recent weeks.

(With contributions from the agency)

