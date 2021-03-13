India Top Headlines

HC: DGP is too powerful to be suspended? | India News

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked why a senior police director general, accused of sexually harassing an IPS agent, has not yet been suspended, while an SP, who allegedly blocked the agent’s car, was discontinued. . You have requested a status report by March 16.

“The SP was just an arrow, the (then) special DGP was the bow. But the arrow has been suspended, not the bow. Is the (then) special DGP so powerful that the state cannot suspend it? “Judge N Anand Venkatesh asked prosecutor A Natarajan on Friday.

The judge made the observation upon hearing a suo motu allegation initiated by him taking cognizance of the complaint of sexual harassment of the SP-woman by the then special DGP, who has since been removed from office and now held without responsibility.

Noting that the court would ensure that the investigation was closely monitored, Judge Anand Venkatesh ordered the prosecutor to submit a report on the status of the investigation by March 16.

The court also refused to overturn the ban on publishing the name of the accused in addition to that of the victim. “The court did not want a parallel media trial to take place in this case,” the judge said.

Lawyer Abdul Saleem, representative of the DGP, maintained that while the accused officer was cooperating with the investigation and had presented his presentation to the internal complaints committee (CPI), a member of the committee had openly commented on WhatsApp that the accused should be hanged without trial. The comment was made even before the proceedings began, he said.

Reference page