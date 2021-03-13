Handwara Narco Terrorist Case: NIA Recovers Rs 91L Cash | India News
SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency claimed on Friday to have recovered Rs 91 lakh worth of narcotics proceeds in the Handwara narco terror case in which last year 21 kg of heroin and more than Rs 1 crore in cash were seized from members of a drug syndicate that operates at J&K. On March 1, the agency had arrested five people from Srinagar and Jammu. Based on their statements, the amount was searched and the amount recovered.
The money was found hidden in a field in the village of Gurwal in the Samba district. Further investigation revealed that one of the arrested men, Romesh Kumar, had received the amount, obtained from the sale of narcotics, from drug traffickers based in the Kashmir Valley for personal use and funneling to different terrorist groups, a spokesperson said. of the NIA.
“Handwara Police initially registered a case in June last year after seizing Rs 20 lakh along with 2 kg of heroin from the van of an Abdul Momin Peer during a routine vehicle search at the Kairo Bridge in Handwara”, the spokesman said. Later that month, the agency took over the case and filed a charge sheet in special NIA court in Jammu last December against six defendants, including Peer.
