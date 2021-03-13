India Top Headlines

Fresh cracks? 3 Cong MLAs accuse Gehlot government of bias | India News

JAIPUR: New problems are brewing against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan. At least three congressional legislators from the Sachin pilot field have alleged discrimination against legislators from the SC, ST and minority communities at the “party, government and assembly levels.”

Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena and Ved Prakash Solanki were among the 19 MLAs, including Pilot, who rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership in July 2020. They alleged that their constituencies were ignored in the state budget and treated poorly by many ministers routinely.

“We have sought time from Rahul Gandhi. If things do not improve even after discussing this with him, we will not hesitate to resign, ”said Ramesh Meena on Friday. “I want Congress to be strong and I want to control those who are doing what they want,” he added. Party sources said Congress whip chief Mahesh Joshi was sent to Delhi to fight the fire. The day before, he tried to appease the MLA by saying that the SC, ST and minorities formed the backbone of Congress.

It began with Ramesh targeting President CP Joshi in the chamber on Wednesday for the seating arrangement and calling it biased against lawmakers from SC, ST and minority communities.

Times of India