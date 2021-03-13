India Top Headlines

Former PDP Minister Bukhari also resigns from North Carolina | India News

SRINAGAR: Syed Basharat Bukhari, former law minister in the PDP-led Mehbooba Mufti government at J&K, announced his resignation from the National Conference on Friday. He stayed with NC for only two years and three months.

Bukhari was part of the PDP until he was a minister and resigned from the party in late 2018 after the Mehbooba government fell following the withdrawal of support from the BJP.

In his resignation letter to North Carolina President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Bukhari, who had joined the party in December 2018, said: “Very respectfully, I hereby dissociate myself from the party (National Conference J&K) from this day. Please kindly acknowledge the expression mentioned above and please. ”

In a separate letter to Omar, Bukhari expressed his gratitude to the vice president of North Carolina for his love and affection for him (Bukhari) during his brief stint as a party member.

“Although two years, two months and 21 days is less time to be mentioned, also when a large part (one year and three months) was consumed in detention (house arrest) and three months in post-Covid complications and ailments … but actually for me, it was an interesting journey and a learning process as well. Thank you very much, ”Bukhari wrote in his letter to Omar.

In his reaction to Bukhari’s resignation, Omar said: “It was not like that. I wish Basharat all the best wherever his political journey takes him next. ”

Times of India