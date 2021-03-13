India Top Headlines

Farmers protest in Haryana’s Kurukshetra during a function organized by JJP | India News

KURUKSHETRA: A group of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) tried to break into the Circuit House here on Saturday, where the workers of the ruling JJP had organized a function to honor some “safai karamcharis” to mark party boss Ajay Singh Chautala’s birthday.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The doors to the Circuit House, a state government building, were locked to prevent farmers from entering its premises, authorities said.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ram Karan Kala would chair the function. However, the event was skipped.

The farmers raised slogans against the JJP MLAs and said they had not supported the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Haryana government, which was raised on farmers’ issues.

A farmer leader said they wanted to meet with the MLA, who had assured them some time ago that he would support farmers’ agitation against the Center’s new farm laws, but did not support the motion of no confidence brought by Congress against the BJP- JJP. government in the State Assembly.

With the intervention of the police, the peasants agreed to disperse after the organizers decided to cancel the function.

Kurukshetra Station House (SHO) officer Devinder Walia said police kept the Circuit House doors locked for about an hour and a half because farmers were adamant about entering the building.

The protesters said they wanted to “blacken the faces of those performing the function,” he said.

Meanwhile, another group of farmers held a protest and chanted against the Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gonder, who was going to attend an event in the neighboring Karnal district, claiming that the legislator had not sided with the farmers because he had voted against the opposition censorship motion against the state government.

Farmers came close to the location in Karnal’s Nissing, where the Nilokheri Assembly segment MLA was supposed to attend an event at a “gaushala” (cow shelter).

The protesters, who were carrying black flags, claimed that Gonder skipped the event in view of his protest.

“We had gone to Gonder’s residence on March 9, where his wife was present, and we asked the family that the legislator support the farmers and support the motion of no confidence. However, he decided not to support the farmers and voted against. the motion, “said one of the protesters.

Another protester said that they will not allow the MLA, who chose not to support farmers, to hold public meetings in the villages.

“We will not allow them to hold village meetings until the agricultural laws are repealed,” he said.

Farmers from the state had blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar on Thursday while another group protested outside the residence of BJP MLA Asseem Goel in Ambala, a day after the motion of no confidence against the Haryana government was defeated in the Assembly.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana survived the floor test on Wednesday, handily defeating the no-confidence motion filed against it by the main opposition Congress.

The motion was rejected after a division of votes. Fifty-five members voted against the motion, while 32 supported it.

All 10 JJP MLAs and five of the seven independent legislators voted against the motion of no confidence.

