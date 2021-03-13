India Top Headlines

CE will respond to reports on the Mamata incident on Sunday: Sources | India News

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will receive a call on Sunday on reports made by West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and two special observers from the polls on injuries sustained by Trinamool Chief Minister and Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, they said the sources.

Banerjee fell and sustained injuries to her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified individuals while campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment Wednesday night after submitting her constituency nomination.

Following the incident, the EC had requested reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube on Friday evening.

Sources said the Commission had sought more details from West Bengal’s chief secretary on Friday, as the report was not “complete enough”.

Since the two observers were traveling on Friday, they had made time until Saturday night to present their reports.

The reports were received by the survey panel late in the evening and would meet on Sunday to examine them.

“The Commission will make a decision tomorrow (Sunday),” said an official.

