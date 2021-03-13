India Top Headlines

BJP Central Election Committee Meets to Finalize Candidates for Assembly Elections | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP Central Election Committee held its meeting on Saturday to finalize the remaining candidates for the Assam and West Bengal assembly elections, which was attended by top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second meeting of the CEC on assembly elections in four states, which also include Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in addition to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The party had previously declared the names of its candidates for the first two rounds of elections in Assam and Bengal scheduled for March 27 and April 1.

While Assam will have a three-phase election, voting in Bengal will take place in eight eight phases.

Three other states and Union territories will have a single round of voting on April 6.

Other top leaders who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters here included Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and party chair JP Nadda.

