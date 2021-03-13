Bangladesh Prepares to Welcome Prime Minister Modi for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations | India News

India Top Headlines

File photo of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Prime Minister Modi is expected to be in Dhaka on March 26-27 for the Bangladesh Golden Jubilee celebrations.

DHAKA: Bangladesh is ready to welcome world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence and also in the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The celebrations, which will take place from March 17 to 27, will also be attended by Presidents Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Bidya Devi Bhandari of the Maldives and Nepal, respectively, as well as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

While Modi, Solih and Rajapaksa will meet with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, Bhandari and their counterpart, Mr. Abdul Hamid, they will hold bilateral talks.

The government of Bangladesh has put together elaborate programs to be held in the National Parade Square in the capital.

The four leaders will deliver separate speeches from the National Parade Ground, which will be broadcast live.

Bangladeshi Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal Khan told IANS on Saturday morning that they will avoid large-scale public gatherings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that strict security measures will be implemented during the programs.

Guests to in-person events must be tested for Covid-19 and bring a negative report to attend. The test certificate will be valid for 48 hours.

Approximately 500 national and foreign guests will be invited to the National Parade Ground event.

Guests will attend the program in person for four days, while the events of the other six days will be broadcast live.

Special arrangements will be made for heads of state and government attending the celebrations.

According to the schedule, Solih will be in Bangladesh from March 17 to 18, Rajapaksa from March 19 to 20, Bhandari from March 22 to 23, and Modi from March 26 to 27.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry said Bangladesh has been in close contact with the governments of the four nations to sign instruments on various issues.

Meanwhile, leaders from the US, Canada, China, France and several other high-profile dignitaries are expected to send video messages to mark the occasion.

Bhutan’s prime minister also expressed his desire to join the celebrations, officials from the Foreign Ministry said. China wishes to send a senior leader, who will carry President Xi Jinping’s message on the occasion.

The Prime Minister of Canada and the President of France will also send messages.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Dhaka Earl Miller during a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that a high-level Washington government dignitary is likely to visit Bangladesh in the near future to join. to one-year celebrations.