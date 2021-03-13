India Top Headlines

Autonomy violated, found guilty by PRT applicants: Disha | India News

BENGALURU: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who is out on bail in the toolkit case linked to farmers’ protests, said the episode of her arrest and the furor it sparked made her wonder when she “became a It is a crime to think (that) the basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs ”.

In a statement posted on her social media pages, the 22-year-old said she felt her autonomy had been violated and that she had been found guilty by “PRT seekers.”

Speaking for the first time since she was arrested at her Bengaluru home on February 13, taken to Delhi and placed in custody, sparking international outrage, Disha recounted: “In all the years someone had asked me where I see myself in 5 years, she would never have answered ‘jail’ but here she was. “Thanking those who supported her, she said the fight would continue.

Disha, who was released on February 23 and has since returned to Bangalore, wrote: “I kept wondering how it felt to be there at the time, but I came back with no answers. I had forced myself to believe that the only way I could survive this was by deluding myself into thinking that this was not happening to me; the police did not knock on my door on February 13, 2021; they didn’t take my phone and laptop and they didn’t arrest me; I was not introduced to Patiala House Court; the media staff weren’t trying to find a place inside the room. ”

“While I was in the courtroom, desperately searching for my attorneys, I accepted the fact that I would have to defend myself. I had no idea if legal assistance was available, so when the judge asked me if I had anything to say, I decided to speak my mind. Before I knew it, they sent me to 5 days in police custody. Locked up in my cell, I wondered when it would become a crime to think that the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were both mine and theirs. ”

Disha, who called her support for protesting farmers “a struggle alongside the displaced,” said her grandparents, “who are farmers, indirectly gave birth to my climate activism.” She ended her statement by quoting Soni Sori, the Adivasi school teacher who became a political leader in Chhattisgarh: “They threaten us every day, our voices are crushed; but we will continue fighting ”.

Disha was arrested by Delhi police at her Bangalore residence on charges of sedition on February 13. She was in police custody for five days and was then placed in judicial custody before being released on bail. In his bail order, additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had said that citizens “cannot be imprisoned simply because they choose to disagree with state policies. The crime of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of governments ”.

