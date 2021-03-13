India Top Headlines

Amit Shah on a two-day campaign in Assam, West Bengal, bound for the polls | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal, who are at the polls, starting Sunday, during which he will address public meetings and attend other political programs.

The BJP said that Shah will address two public meetings in Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. Then you will depart for Bengal, where you will perform a traveling show in Kharagpur in the evening.

On Monday, Shah will address public meetings in Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati, where he will address a City Hall program, the BJP said.

Top party leaders said Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda are also expected to meet with the relatives of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the state in recent years.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence.

Both leaders will meet with family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been waging an intense campaign to end TMC’s 10-year reign.

Shah will meet with the relatives of around 86 of the deceased party workers and Nadda with the rest, the sources said.

