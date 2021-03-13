India Top Headlines

Ambani’s Security Scare: NIA Arrests Waze Police Officer After 12-Hour Questioning | India News

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating the recovery last month of an explosives-laden vehicle outside the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, arrested Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, after questioning him for more than 12 hours Saturday night, a spokesman said.

Waze arrived at the agency’s office on Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai around 11.30am to record his statement.

“Sachin Waze was arrested at 11:50 p.m. in the NIA RC / 1/2021 / NIA / MUM case,” the NIA spokesman said.

The Scorpio that was found parked near Ambani’s home on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some jelly sticks and a threatening letter.

Waze, a “dating specialist,” has also run into trouble in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of this Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a stream in Thane district on March 5.

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is investigating Hiran’s murder case. He had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran’s body was found.

While recording Waze’s statement on Saturday, the NIA called criminal arm ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS ACP Shripad Kale to share information about the investigation conducted thus far into the pickup recovery cases and Hiran’s alleged murder.

Alaknure and Kale left the NIA office after more than four hours.

Waze, accused by Hiran’s wife of being involved in her husband’s suspicious death, was diverted from the Mumbai criminal branch earlier this week.

