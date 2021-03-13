India Top Headlines

Amarnath yatra annual to start June 28, registration from April 1 | India News

JAMMU: The annual Amarnath yatra will begin on June 28, authorities said on Saturday.

Registration for them will open on April 1.

The decision was made at the 40th meeting of the board of directors of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha in Raj Bhavan.

According to tradition, the 56-day yatra pilgrim to the 3,880-meter-high cave sanctuary in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir will culminate on August 22, the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The registration process will be conducted through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank in 37 states and Union territories.

During the meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir administration approved the remuneration of the pujaris at Rs 1,500 per day for the next three years, up from Rs 1,000 per day earlier.

The yatra was restricted to a group of Sadhus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, it was suspended midway due to a “terrorist threat” on August 2, three days before the Center revoked the provisions of Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories.

More than 3.42 lakh pilgrims visited the Hindu cave shrine, which housed the naturally formed ice-shivlinga last year, while the largest number of over 3.52 lakh pilgrims paid tribute at the shrine in 2015.

Up to 3.20 lakh offered their prayers at the shrine in 2016, 2.60 lakh in 2017, and 2.85 lakh in 2018.

(with contributions from agencies)

Original source