20 lakh jabs on Friday, highest so far: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 20 lakh of coronavirus vaccines were administered nationwide the day before, the highest single-day count so far.

Up to 16,39,663 beneficiaries – healthcare workers (PS) and front-line workers (PDA) – were vaccinated with the first dose and 4,13,874 of those people received the second vaccine.

“India recorded a significant milestone in its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which began on January 16. More than 20 lakh (20,53,537) doses of vaccine were administered on day 56 of the vaccination campaign (12 March) through 30,561 sessions “. the ministry said in a statement.

This is the highest single-day vaccine delivery yet, he said.

A total of more than 2.82 million rupees (2.82,18,457) doses of vaccine have been administered through 4.86,314 sessions, according to the interim report.

“These include 72,93,575 TS (first dose), 41,94,030 TS (second dose), 72,35,745 PDA (first dose) and 9,48,923 PDA (second dose), 12,54,468 beneficiaries older than 45 years with comorbidities ( 1st dose) and 72,91,716 beneficiaries older than 60 years ”, he said.

Eight states made up 74 percent of the 20.54 lakh doses administered in the past 24 hours, and Uttar Pradesh topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh doses of vaccine.

Ten states account for 69 percent of second-dose vaccines in India and Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 percent (4.99,242) of total second-dose vaccines in the country, the ministry said.

It added that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72% of new cases in the last 24 hours, and Maharashtra accounted for 63.57% of all active cases in India.

Twenty states and Union territories have fewer than 1,000 active cases, the ministry said, and 18 of the Union states / territories have reported no deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

