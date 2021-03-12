India Top Headlines

Visakhapatnam Naval Espionage Case: NIA Files Supplemental Charge Sheet Against Gujarati Man | India News

NEW DELHI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) said on Friday it filed a supplemental charge sheet against Imran Yakub Giteli, also known as Giteli Imran, a key defendant in the Visakhapatnam naval spy ring case, accused of depositing money in personal Indian Navy accounts instead of confidential data provided by them that is useful to Pakistan, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the NIA said that Giteli, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act. The NIA filed its charge sheet with the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The official said that Giteli was in contact with Pakistani agents and used to meet with them during his visits to Pakistan.

“Following the instructions of the Pakistani ISI agents, I was transferring money to the accounts of the Navy personnel instead of passing on sensitive and strategic information,” he said.

The official said Giteli, 38, was raising funds for terrorist activities under the guise of an illegal “cloth business.”

The official said Giteli, who was arrested in September last year, was associated with Pakistani spies or agents under the guise of cross-border fabric trade.

“Investigations have revealed a vast organized network of Pakistan-based spy activities in India using the services of operatives such as Giteli,” he added.

The NIA took over the case on December 29, 2019. The case was originally registered on November 16, 2019 with the CI Cell division of the Andhra Pradesh Police under criminal conspiracy and waging or attempting to wage war against the Indian government and sections of the Penal Code (IPC) and Law of Illegal Activities (Prevention) and Section 3 of the Law of Official Secrets.

The 2019 Visakhapatnam spy case relates to an international fraud involving people based in Pakistan and in different locations in India, including Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.

It included agents in India recruited by Pakistan-based spies between 2011 and 2019.

They collected confidential and classified information on locations or movements of ships and submarines from India and other defense establishments.

The investigation revealed that some members of the Navy personnel contacted Pakistani citizens through various social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Through chats and messages, often with sexually explicit content, exchanged with accounts of ISI agents posing as young women, Indian recruits were lured to share classified information rather than monetary gain.

The money was deposited into the bank accounts of navy personnel through Indian associates who had business interests in Pakistan.

The espionage fraud was broken in an operation codenamed ‘Dolphin Nose’, jointly carried out by naval intelligence, central agencies and the Andhra Pradesh state intelligence wing.

The counterterrorism investigation agency filed a charge sheet on June 15 of last year against 14 people involved in the espionage case.

