Suvendu was beaten before Didi in 2006-07, no doubt the BJP will form a government: Pradhan on the attack on Mamata | India News

HALDIA: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday after claiming an injury in Nandigram, telling her that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was beaten by lathis.

“Two days ago, Didi (Banerjee) said ‘I had been accused of lathi in Nandigram.’ But it was Suvendu bhai who was attacked and fought for the first time in 2006-2007 (for the land acquisition movement). that on May 2, the BJP will form the government, “he said while addressing an event in Haldia.

He further said that the Haldia region had great potential to provide employment for youth in the state, but that the Mamata Banerjee government was unable to do so.

“The government of India wants a change to start in Bengal from Nandigram and Haldia. This area has the strength to provide employment for young people across the state, but the government of Didi has not been able to achieve this in the last 10 years. “. he said.

“That is why, in the next election, I believe that the people will give a victory to the lotus (symbol of the BJP party),” added the minister, urging people to vote for the BJP candidate Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari.

Later that day, Adhikari submitted her nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming elections, the same seat that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest.

West Bengal will witness eight-phase Assembly elections starting on March 27. The mandate of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on May 30 of this year.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will elect their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

