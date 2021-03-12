India Top Headlines

Separation from LAC: India and China to convene 11th round of talks at an early date | India News

NEW DELHI: India and China agreed on Friday to convene the 11th round of talks at an early date for the complete disconnection of the remaining sticking points along the Royal Line of Control (LAC).

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues throughout LAC in the Western Sector.

The two countries also agreed during parliaments that, in the meantime, they should continue to maintain stability at ground level and avoid any adverse incidents. The talks were held within the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Issues (WMCC).

The Foreign Ministry (MEA) said the two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through diplomatic and military channels and agreed to convene the eleventh round of military talks at an early date.

In a statement, he said that the two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for the complete disconnection of all friction points as soon as possible.

“This would allow the two sides to consider a broader reduction of troops in the area and work towards restoring peace and tranquility in the border areas. They also agreed that, in the meantime, the two sides should continue to maintain stability through ground level and avoid any adverse incidents, “added the MEA.

The MEA also said that India and China agreed that the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers in Moscow last September, as also their recent telephone conversation in February should continue to guide the work of the two sides.

“They agreed that the completion of the disconnect on the north and south shores of Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards an early resolution of these remaining issues.”

The Indian delegation was headed by the Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, while the Chinese side was headed by the director general of the Department of Borders and Oceans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two countries completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in accordance with a separation agreement.

After completing the disengagement process in the Pangong Lake areas, senior military commanders from India and China held another round of talks on February 20 with the aim of pushing forward the disengagement process at other sticking points.

In the talks, India proposed a faster disengagement process in areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to reduce tension in the mountainous region.

