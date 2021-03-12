India Top Headlines

RSS Now Drives Debate About Kashi and Mathura Temples | India News

NEW DELHI: Although it is not yet clear whether to launch a campaign for possession of the disputed sites in Varanasi and Mathura, RSS appears to be stepping up its efforts to demand by Vishwa Hindu Parishad for a debate on the continuation of Islamic places of worship. next to Kashi. Vishwanath Mandir and Krishna Janmabhoomi, respectively.

The Sangh has held that the mosque on the site of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Eidgah on what is believed to be Krishna Janmbhoomi, symbolize the “enslavement” of India under “external” aggressors who destroyed symbols. of religion and culture. and they converted the existing shrines to their own beliefs.

With the Supreme Court’s acceptance of a PIL challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, which froze the denominational character of places of worship, including those in Varanasi and Mathura, Sangh sources said it was time the issue was publicly debated.

While it remains to be seen how the Center responds to SC’s notice, political circles emphasized the petitioner’s affiliation, Ashwini Upadhyay, with BJP.

Significantly, Upadhyay, an advocate who was previously with AAP, has also filed four petitions seeking the enactment of uniform laws across the range of personal law issues that should be under the scope of a uniform civil code, another issue. key of the Sangh. Parivar and BJP.

During an interaction with defenders of the Mathura and Kashi temples in Agra recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged them to remain calm and “be patient.”

Sangh members want to work for “consensus” for acceptance of “Hindu claims” about Kashi and Mathura. “There should be a debate on the subject in which the media can play an important role,” said a Sangh member. “However, we believe that there should be a spontaneous approach rather than imposing another movement for any change in the structures of religious sites,” added the member.

“We have gradually shed the British heritage. Similarly, there should be a debate on how long structures symbolizing an attack on Indian religious beliefs and traditions can be allowed to exist, ”said the member. “The Pope recently visited Iran with the sole purpose of having the demolished churches rebuilt. Our country had witnessed similar attacks on religious monuments during the Mughal rulers and other Islamic rulers, ”he said.

