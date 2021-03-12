India Top Headlines

Ravneet Bittu to take over as Cong Leader at LS | India News

NEW DELHI: Ludhiana Congressional MP Ravneet Bittu will function as party leader in Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session as all party directors will be absent from Parliament as of Monday in view of elections in their states originally.

Congressional Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the head of the West Bengal unit, while Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader, will be busy with the Assam polls. Head whip K Suresh is a Kerala MP who will also go to the polls next month, while Manickam Tagore whip belongs to Tamil Nadu, which is on its way to elections. Bittu, who is also a party whip, will be the only manager present for the next few days.

