Ram temple will not rise on 1,000 pillars, 50 layers of cohesive mix to firm foundation | India News

AYODHYA: The great Ram temple in Ayodhya will not be supported by multiple pillars, but its base will be strengthened with 50 layers of cohesive material, raising its base 25 feet above the ground to stop the flow of Saryu below the Ramjanmabhoomi facility. Cement and iron may be left out of the laying the groundwork exercise, as both cannot withstand the vagaries of nature for long, experts said, who spent weeks mulling over the new plan. A 40-foot deep pit has been dug to prepare the base of the temple.

Speaking to TOI, Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust, said: “The construction committee has withdrawn its decision to erect piers in the foundations. Now scientists and top engineers have created a special cohesive mixture to strengthen the foundation. The final report is expected to explain its exact ingredients. ”

However, Trust sources said, the mix for each layer could include crushed stone, sand dust, micro silica and other chemicals.

The foreground of the temple included 1,000 spiral pillars from the foundations to the approximate height of a three-story building to house the great temple. However, during the piloting test, the pillars were unable to support a weight equivalent to that of the planned temple structure. This was attributed to the lack of a strong soil stratum at the Ramjanmabhoomi site due to the presence of water.

A special committee composed of experts and engineers from IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Madras, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, National Institute of Technology, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy was created. The committee discussed the issue extensively, after which experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, were tied down before changing the design of the base.

